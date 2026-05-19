Indie sleaze: a brief fashion history, from messy rebellion to mainstream revival
By Catrin Cousins, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Marketing, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Jo Wiltshire, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Marketing, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Indie sleaze is back, but not as you remember it. The 00s scene’s revival taps into a growing backlash against hyper-polished influencer culture, offering a messier, more authentic alternative that feels both nostalgic and deliberately staged.
The original indie sleaze look of the 2000s was an intentionally unrefined way of dressing, driven by a desire to stand apart from mainstream fashion, with a carefully constructed sense of effortless cool.
The look was built from a recognisable set…
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026