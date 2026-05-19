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Human Rights Observatory

Andy Burnham: what has made the king of the north so popular?

By Alex Nurse, Reader in Urban Planning, University of Liverpool
The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham looks set to contest the Makerfield by-election. His announcement that he was putting himself forward forced others seeking to oust Keir Starmer as prime minister to slow their pace. And it now seems unlikely that anyone will fire the starting gun on a leadership contest until Burnham has at least had a chance to join the pack.

In UK politics right now, the only certainty is that nothing is certain. But what we do know is, as Labour politicians go, Burnham is…The Conversation


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