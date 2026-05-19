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Rivals season 2: Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire drama shows good sex from a woman’s point of view

By Amy Burge, Associate Professor in Popular Fiction, University of Birmingham
Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Good sex on the screen seems to be having a moment. Steamy gay ice hockey romance Heated Rivalry made stars of its unknown leads Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. The most recent season of Bridgerton – in which the titular family’s son and their lady’s maid fall passionately in love (and into bed) – garnered 39.7 million views in four days.

The final season of Outlander is currently airing, enduringly popular more than a decade after its episode The Wedding was heralded as a game-changer for representations…The Conversation


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