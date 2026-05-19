Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does emotional intelligence stop us from being rude? Here’s what the science says

By Irini Mavrou, Associate professor, Universidad Nebrija; UCL
Nicola McNab, Researcher and teacher trainer, Universidad Nebrija
We often assume that how we respond to a rude comment says something stable about us: our personality, our culture, even the language we are speaking. If someone reacts calmly, we presume they are a patient person. If they snap back, we might assume they are short-tempered.

But our research suggests something more immediate is at work. In tense moments, several factors interact, and how we feel “right now” often shapes our reply as much as – and sometimes more than – who we are in general.

In our 2025…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why being called ‘detail-oriented’ can stall a woman’s career
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help
~ A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter