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Human Rights Observatory

Higher interest rates: can I make them work for me?

By Bomikazi Zeka, Associate Professor in Finance, University of Canberra
When interest rates rise, most people feel the financial pinch as repayments for home loans, car purchases or personal loans increase. This leads to less money for everyday spending and tightens the household budget.

Middle- and upper-income households tend to hold secured debt such as property, which builds wealth. Lower-income households are pushed into debt as they try to maintain their consumption levels. The result is…The Conversation


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