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Why wise leadership pays off. Here’s how to apply it in the workplace

By Abderrahman Hassi, Associate Professor of Management , Al Akhawayn University
Giovanna Storti, Professor and Advisor for the Employment and Social Development, Canada, Al Akhawayn University
In a global context marked by chaos and turbulence, technological advancements, health crises, marketplace alterations, shifting demographics and organizational foolishness, the demand for more adaptive and reflective forms of leadership has become a necessity. Given this context, wisdom…The Conversation


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