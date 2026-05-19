Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How traffic makes cities warmer

By Zhonghua Zheng, Assistant Professor in Data Science and Environmental Analytics, University of Manchester
Traffic can be a significant heat source in cities – yet is often overlooked in concerns about rising urban temperatures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why being called ‘detail-oriented’ can stall a woman’s career
~ Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help
~ A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study
~ Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’
~ Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece
~ UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System
~ Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago
~ Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered
~ Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter