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Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Court Clears Group of Terrorism Financing Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters outside the Department of Justice denounce the filing of terrorist financing cases against activists and demand that the Marcos administration stop using the FATF's "grey list" to target civil society, Manila, Philippines, January 22, 2025. © 2025 National Union of People's Lawyers This week, a court in the Philippines dismissed terrorism financing charges against the Community Empowerment Resource Network (CERNET), a nongovernmental organization based in Cebu province that works with marginalized groups to promote economic, social, and cultural rights.Philippine…


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