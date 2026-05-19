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Human Rights Observatory

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is associated with higher risk of suicide – here’s how we hope our new tool will help

By Lynsay Matthews, Lecturer in Public Health, University of the West of Scotland
Every month, between 3% and 8% of women and people assigned female at birth will experience debilitating emotional, cognitive and sometimes physical symptoms in the week or two before menstruation.

This condition, known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), is a severe mood disorder that has a significant impact on life. It is also associated with increased risk of suicide.

The majority…The Conversation


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