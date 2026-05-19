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A pill helps you keep weight off after you come off weight-loss jabs – new study

By Simon Cork, Senior Lecturer in Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Weight-loss injections, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, have transformed how we treat obesity. Around 1.6 million adults in Great Britain have used weight-loss drugs in the past year, with the vast majority of patients buying these drugs privately.

The issue with these weight-loss drugs is that, despite their success in shedding weight while patients are taking them, studies report significant weight regain when people come…The Conversation


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