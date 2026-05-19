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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’

By Amnesty International
Coordinated disinformation campaigns portraying government critics as “foreign agents” are silencing dissent and fueling intimidation and violence under Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Amnesty International said in a new report published today. ‘Building up Imaginary Enemies’ reveals a growing pattern in which Indonesian authorities – including the military – deploy online disinformation to target journalists, activists, academics […] The post Indonesia: Military silences dissent with disinformation campaigns branding activists and journalists ‘foreign agents’ appeared…


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