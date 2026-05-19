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Human Rights Observatory

Norway: Court Blocks Activist’s Extradition to Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tommy Olsen. © 2021 Daniel Berg Fosseng/TV 2 (Athens, May 19, 2026) – The decision by a Norwegian appeals court on May 15, 2026, to block the extradition of a human rights defender, Tommy Olsen, to Greece is a victory for human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. A district court had initially approved the extradition request on March 16, but Olsen filed an appeal.The Hålogaland Court of Appeal unanimously recognized that the acts described by Greek authorities in its extradition request do not constitute criminal offenses under Norwegian…


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