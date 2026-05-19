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Human Rights Observatory

UN Experts Sound Alarm Over Saudi Arabia’s Abusive Labor Governance System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers at a construction site near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2024. © 2024 Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via AP Photo Leading UN human rights experts on issues of slavery, migration, and human trafficking worldwide have urged Saudi Arabia on April 29 to effectively abolish the kafala (sponsorship) system, an abusive system ties workers to their sponsors for their residency and work permits. Despite Saudi authorities’ Labor Reform Initiative in 2021 and the narrative Saudi leaders have cultivated around migrant worker welfare, experts have highlighted…


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