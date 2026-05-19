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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Two-and-a-half centuries of rainforest protection in Tobago

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Protecting this rainforest was a matter of survival for Tobago, but setting the forest aside for conservation also left an indelible mark on global environmental history.


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