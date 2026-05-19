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Elon Musk sued OpenAI and lost. But the core question of the case remains unanswered

By Alexandra Andhov, Chair in Law and Technology, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Ian Murray, Associate Professor, Law School, The University of Western Australia
On Monday, a nine-member federal jury in Oakland, California took less than two hours to dismiss Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman.

Crucially, the jury did not rule on the core claims of the case. These included whether OpenAI, the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot…The Conversation


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