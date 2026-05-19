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Fish can pass Pfas safety limits one chemical at a time, but cocktail effects reveal a bigger unseen risk – new study

By Henry Obanya, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Environmental Toxicology,, University of Portsmouth
Alex Ford, Professor of Biology, University of Portsmouth
Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (Pfas), often called “forever chemicals”, are now found almost everywhere scientists look. They have been detected in rivers, oceans, wildlife, food and even human blood.

These synthetic chemicals have been used since the 1950s in products ranging from waterproof clothing and non-stick cookware to firefighting foams and food packaging. Their strength comes from their resistance to heat, grease and water. But that same durability means they barely break down once…The Conversation


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