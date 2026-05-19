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Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Killings, destruction and settler encroachment continues

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has reduced the scale of violence in the Gaza Strip but killings and destruction continue, while forced displacement in the occupied West Bank has reached a rate “unseen in decades”, a senior official with the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Monday in Geneva.


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