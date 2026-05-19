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Human Rights Observatory

The Making of One Nation: podcast out now

By Ashlynne McGhee, Head of Editorial Innovation, The Conversation
Isabella Podwinski, Social Media Producer, The Conversation
For 30 years, One Nation and Pauline Hanson have been ridiculed, dismissed and shut out. Now, no one is laughing. This is the story of how a party built on fear and grievance thrived, died and rose again to upend Australian politics.The Conversation


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