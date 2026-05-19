Indigenous Australians were the world’s first astronomers. But their knowledge is now at risk
By Kai Lane, Traditional Owner Representative and Trainee Ecologist, Indigenous Knowledge
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Kaori Yokochi, Wildlife ecologist and Lecturer, Centre of Integrative Ecology, School of Life and Environmental Science, Deakin University
I’m a proud Yorta Yorta and Barapa Barapa man, an Indigenous astronomer and a trainee ecologist.
When I look at the night sky, I don’t just see stars. Instead, I see an ancient knowledge system that has guided people, culture and Country for tens of thousands of years.
But that knowledge is now at risk. In many of our towns and cities, the stars are increasingly…
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- Monday, May 18, 2026