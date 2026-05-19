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What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?

By Helen Banwell, Program Director for Podiatry, Adelaide University
Kristin Graham, Lecturer in Podiatry, Adelaide University
Manicures and pedicures are big business, with the global nail care market estimated to be worth US$23.5 billion.

But sometimes clients visiting nail salons come away with more than beautiful nails. Several women from Perth recently told the ABC they contracted severe infections after visiting nail salons for manicures and pedicures.

Western…The Conversation


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