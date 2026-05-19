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Human Rights Observatory

The effectiveness of private prisons is debatable – why does Australia have so many?

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor in Law and Criminal Justice, Adelaide University
This month, the South Australian government extended a contract with a private firm to manage a men’s prison in Adelaide for another five years, despite a damning report about its operations.

The report from the McKell Institute – a non-profit, progressive Australian public policy…The Conversation


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