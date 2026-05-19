Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geothermal 2.0: how superhot rocks underground could help power Australia

By Juan Carlos Afonso, Associate Professor of Geoscience, University of Tasmania
Heather Handley, Senior Curator of Geosciences, Museums Victoria Research Institute; Monash University
Geothermal power used to be limited to volcanic areas. But advances in exploration and drilling technology mean huge new areas can be tapped.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s the risk of infection from manicures and pedicures?
~ The effectiveness of private prisons is debatable – why does Australia have so many?
~ Can you trademark identity? The new legal strategy celebrities are using against AI
~ The government has blocked funding to 13 research projects for security reasons. What happens now?
~ Leah Purcell continues exploring The Drover’s Wife – and opera might be its perfect form
~ The Pennine hills are full of holes – here’s how they’re helping fight climate change
~ Ebola outbreak declared a global health emergency – what you need to know
~ Xi warned Trump against the ‘Thucydides Trap’ – here’s what ancient Greece can tell us about US-China relations
~ Human rights concerns abound over China’s ‘state secrets’ regulation in the Uyghur region
~ What you need to know about the Ebola outbreak that has the WHO concerned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter