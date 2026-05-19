Leah Purcell continues exploring The Drover’s Wife – and opera might be its perfect form
By Katelyn Barney, Associate Professor, Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Engagement) and the School of Music, The University of Queensland
Ren Perkins, Lecturer in Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland
Leah Purcell has told the story of The Drover’s Wife across play, novel, film and now opera. Each form has extended its political and emotional reach.
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- Tuesday, May 19, 2026