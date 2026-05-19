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Why Bluey coins are worth big ‘dollarbucks’ – far more than the silver they’re made from

By Jason Tian, Senior Lecturer, Finance School of Business, Law and Entrepreneurship, Swinburne University of Technology
The rarest Bluey silver coins have been resold for more than 11 times their original price. But it’s worth seeing how much of a markup you’re actually paying.The Conversation


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