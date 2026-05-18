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Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda Genocide Suspect Dies without Facing Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The head of the Gendarmerie’s Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocides and War Crimes (OCLCH), displays documents with a wanted poster of Félicien Kabuga, May 19, 2020, in Paris. © 2020 Benoit Tessler/Reuters The death of accused Rwandan genocide financier Félicien Kabuga closes an important chapter of the country’s 1994 genocide. Unfortunately, it also robs survivors of a chance for justice many had waited decades to see.Kabuga, long alleged to have financed the extremist militia that carried out the genocide and helped fuel genocidal…


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