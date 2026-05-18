The tax changes in the budget only scratch the surface. Here are 4 reforms Australia needs next
By Jason Nassios, Deputy Director and Associate Professor, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
Beth Webster, Director, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, University of Melbourne
Is Australia finally getting serious about tax reform, or just testing the waters?
The 2026 federal budget makes some long-debated changes to capital gains tax, family trusts and negative gearing. This has sparked fresh debate about whether the tax system is pulling its weight, especially when it comes to housing.
The reality is these changes are small. Taken together, they are expected to improve the budget position by just 0.2%…
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- Monday, May 18, 2026