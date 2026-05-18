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Human Rights Observatory

NATO would survive a US withdrawal. But what kind of alliance would it become?

By Gorana Grgić, Head of Global Security, Center for Security Studies, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich; University of Sydney
As NATO counts down to its annual summit in Turkey in July, the alliance is facing perhaps the biggest challenge in its history – what a potential future without the United States, or US security guarantees, would look like.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has taken a series of steps widely interpreted in European capitals as retaliation for allies’ reluctance to more strongly support the US position in the Iran war. It has announced


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