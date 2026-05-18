To improve children’s mental health, start by supporting their parents
By Narendar Manohar, Research Fellow in Workplace Mental Health, Black Dog Institute
Hiroko Fujimoto, Research Officer in Workplace Mental Health, Black Dog Institute
Peter Baldwin, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology; UNSW Sydney
Long-term data shows children are more likely to develop mental health issues when their parents experience financial stress and housing instability.
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- Monday, May 18, 2026