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Human Rights Observatory

Compulsory voting has boosted turnout in Australia – is it time NZ tried it?

By Myra Williamson, Senior Lecturer in Law, Auckland University of Technology
Voter turnout in New Zealand elections has been sliding for decades. Research suggests compulsory voting could reverse the trend – so what are the objections?The Conversation


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