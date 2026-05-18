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Human Rights Observatory

Court Judgment Raises Concerns About Civic Freedoms in Nigeria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Federal High Court premises in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 22, 2026. © 2026 Light Oriye Tamunotonye/AFP via Getty Images On May 5, a Nigerian high court ordered the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a prominent local human rights organization, to pay 100 million naira (about US$72,000) in damages to two Department of State Services officials. The court also directed the organization to publish public apologies and pay litigation costs.The Department of State Services officials filed the civil case against SERAP following the latter’s…


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