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Human Rights Observatory

Even if the UK changes prime minister, voters now expect to hear the language of populism

By Stephen Coleman, Emeritus Professor of Political Communication, University of Leeds
Beyond the high drama surrounding the Makerfield by-election and the contest to be the UK prime minister lies a more fundamental battle. It is the struggle between the incremental pragmatism of mainstream politics and the magical thinking of populism.

The great catchword of recent UK politics has been “change”. Brexit, it was said, would change the country’s declining position in the world. Boris Johnson said after his landslide…The Conversation


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