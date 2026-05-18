Drug shortages continue to be a problem in the UK – yet strengthening supply chains alone won’t solve this issue
By Emilia Vann Yaroson, Assistant Professor in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Sheffield
Jonathan Silcock, Associate Professor in Pharmacy Practice, University of Bradford
Liz Breen, Professor of Health Service Operations, School of Pharmacy & Medical Sciences, University of Bradford
The UK continues to experience shortages of many common prescription drugs, despite efforts to strengthen supply chains.
Drugs for ADHD, epilepsy, GLP-1s for type 2 diabetes and weight…
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- Monday, May 18, 2026