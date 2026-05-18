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Chelsea football club must find its feet after a very expensive Premier League season

By Christina Philippou, Associate Professor in Accounting and Sport Finance, University of Portsmouth
Chelsea FC losing the 2026 FA Cup final 1-0 to Manchester City will have been disappointing for the club’s fans. But perhaps the result was not hugely surprising, as the London club hasn’t had a brilliant season on the pitch.

Off the pitch, you could argue it’s been even worse.

Moments of anguish have included the expensive sacking in April 2026 of manager Liam Rosenior after just 106 days in the job. He was the side’s fifth…The Conversation


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