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Not just a fun hobby: Board games can help build connections and reduce stress

By Biz Nijdam, Assistant Professor, Department of Central, Eastern, and Northern European Studies, University of British Columbia
Researchers at the University of Plymouth recently confirmed what board game fans and role-playing game (RPG) enthusiasts have known for decades: that tabletop games “enhance well-being, foster inclusion, and support learning, with strong evidence that games improve engagement.”

The researchers were particularly…The Conversation


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