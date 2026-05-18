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From PCOS to PMOS: What the name change to polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome means for women’s health

By Pauline McDonagh Hull, PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Jamie Benham, Endocrinologist & Assistant Professor, Departments of Medicine and Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Robyn Vettese, Research Assistant (Community Scholar), Department of Medicine, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
PMOS is not primarily a disease of the ovaries. Its new name reflects the condition’s more complex and cyclical endocrine and metabolic features.The Conversation


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