Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tradwives want to ‘make patriarchy great again.’ A sociologist explains what they’re all about

By Meaghan Furlano, PhD Student, Sociology, Western University
“Tradwives” say they are opting out of a culture that undervalues women at home. But a closer look at who they are and what they promote tells a different story: The mainstreaming of far-right politics through the language of “traditional values” like femininity and domesticity.

Short for traditional…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mali’s military leader is consolidating power. Why this is dangerous
~ Labour in crisis: whoever is prime minister, voters expect politicians to use the language of populism
~ Death penalty in 2025 – Facts and figures
~ Raghu Rai: the trailblazing photographer who documented the vast diversity of a changing India
~ Why European households throw away so much food – and how to curb the waste mountain
~ The Pennine hills are full of holes – here’s how they’re helping fight climate change
~ Ebola outbreak declared a global health emergency – what you need to know
~ Xi warned Trump against the ‘Thucydides Trap’ – here’s what ancient Greece can tell us about US-China relations
~ Human rights concerns abound over China’s ‘state secrets’ regulation in the Uyghur region
~ What you need to know about the Ebola outbreak that has the WHO concerned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter