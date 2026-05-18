Flavored vapes led to a major shake-up at the FDA – 3 health policy analysts explain the science behind the controversial products
By Claire L. Ma, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Public Health, University of Michigan
Holly Jarman, Associate Professor of Health Management and Policy and Global Public Health, University of Michigan
Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst
Flavored vapes draw new users – especially young people. On the flipside, they can also help some people quit smoking. Makary’s resignation makes it clear that the controversy isn’t going away.
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- Monday, May 18, 2026