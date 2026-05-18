Uncovering coded antisemitism online takes both human expertise and AI automation
By Wendy Melillo, Associate Professor of Journalism, American University School of Communication
Jeff Gill, Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, American University
Nathalie Japkowicz, Professor of Computer Science, American University
Tracking hate speech online is challenging even when terms are explicit. Coded speech is harder to detect – but pairing AI tools with human research teams can help.
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- Monday, May 18, 2026