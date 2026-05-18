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Hantavirus in Africa: why climate change, rats and weak surveillance are worrying scientists

By Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Carla Mavian, Assistant Professor, University of Florida
Cheryl Baxter, Head Scientific Research Support, Stellenbosch University
Richard Lessells, Senior Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) at Stellenbosch University and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Plaform (KRISP)., Stellenbosch University
Weak surveillance and climate change could allow deadly hantaviruses to spread unnoticed across African countries, raising the risk of future outbreaks.The Conversation


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