Hantavirus in Africa: why climate change, rats and weak surveillance are worrying scientists
By Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Carla Mavian, Assistant Professor, University of Florida
Cheryl Baxter, Head Scientific Research Support, Stellenbosch University
Richard Lessells, Senior Lecturer, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) at Stellenbosch University and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Plaform (KRISP)., Stellenbosch University
Weak surveillance and climate change could allow deadly hantaviruses to spread unnoticed across African countries, raising the risk of future outbreaks.
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- Monday, May 18, 2026