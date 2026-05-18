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Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s military leader is consolidating power. Why this is dangerous

By Salah Ben Hammou, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Rice University
Hiba Naciri, Research Member, PRAME (Pôle de Recherche sur l’Afrique et le Monde Émergent), Université de Montréal
Malian officials announced on 4 May 2026 that junta leader General Assimi Goïta would take on the post of defence minister after the killing of General Sadio Camara a week earlier.

Camara’s death occurred amid an offensiveThe Conversation


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