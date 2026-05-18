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The Pennine hills are full of holes – here’s how they’re helping fight climate change

By Adam Johnston, Honorary Research Associate in Peatland Hydrology, University of Manchester
Thousands of holes are appearing in the Pennine hills, as part of efforts to improve carbon storage by restoring damaged peatland.

Peat itself is carbon rich and so as it grows it will help to capture the CO₂ that is produced by industrial fossil fuel use that is warming the atmosphere.


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