Xi warned Trump against the ‘Thucydides Trap’ – here’s what ancient Greece can tell us about US-China relations
By Neville Morley, Professor in Classics, Ancient History, Religion, and Theology, University of Exeter
In his opening remarks at his summit with Donald Trump on May 15, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, invoked the fifth-century BC Greek historian Thucydides to issue a veiled warning to the US president.
“The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?”
Thucydides has been surprisingly prominent in international affairs…
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- Monday, May 18, 2026