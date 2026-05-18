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Human Rights Observatory

What you need to know about the Ebola outbreak that has the WHO concerned

By Thomas Jeffries, Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
While other forms of Ebola can be prevented with a vaccine, none are currently available to prevent this rare strain.The Conversation


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