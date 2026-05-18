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“For frontline Indigenous Peoples, the cost of fossil fuels is not theoretical” – Chief Dsta’hyl on land, climate change and our collective future.

By Amnesty International
We don’t own this land. We belong to the land. We are a part of the water, the earth, the air – we are a part of everything. The land and the Wet’suwet’en are very spiritual. My mom once said that the moment you accept a Wet’suwet’en Chief’s name, you are no longer your own […] The post “For frontline Indigenous Peoples, the cost of fossil fuels is not theoretical” – Chief Dsta’hyl on land, climate change and our collective future. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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