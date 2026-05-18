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Human Rights Observatory

Not homeless, not homeowners: what does the budget mean for Australia’s squeezed renters?

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher and Sustainable Future Lead, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
There is a large group in Australia’s housing crisis that often gets less attention. They are not homeless. They are not homeowners. They are renters in the middle.

They may be working full-time, studying, raising children, caring for parents or saving for a deposit. They may not qualify for social housing or major government support. But they are still under serious pressure.

For them, renting is not a short stop before buying a home. It…The Conversation


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