Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eurovision 2026: a win for Bulgaria, fourth for Australia, and continued controversy for broadcasters

By Jess Carniel, Associate Professor in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland
In a surprising turn of events, Bulgaria have taken home the crystal microphone trophy for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 with Dara’s infectious dance hit Bangaranga.

It is Bulgaria’s first-ever win and all the more poignant given this year marked the country’s return to the contest after a three-year hiatus as its public broadcaster, BNT, has grappled with financial contraints.

Hosting Eurovision in 2027, while expensive, is expected to provide a welcome…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Businesses need more than generic chatbots to benefit from AI. Will this budget help?
~ El Salvador: Human Rights Lawyer Still in Jail One Year on
~ Australian teens impacted by the social media ban are getting less news: new research
~ The government plans to tighten NDIS eligibility. Here’s what’s likely to change
~ Australia has had ‘game-changer’ budgets before. How does Chalmers’ stack up?
~ So your Year 12 student hasn’t decided what’s next. Here’s what to say – and what not to – about career planning
~ How looking through static can help people with a common degenerative disease see better
~ Indonesia says its giant sea wall will stop flooding. Is this climate adaptation or a costly folly?
~ Foreign-trained doctors sustain NZ’s health system – we weren’t always so welcoming
~ Your say: week beginning May 18
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter