Businesses need more than generic chatbots to benefit from AI. Will this budget help?
By Frederik von Briel, Associate Professor in Strategy and Entrepreneurship, The University of Queensland
Ida Someh, Associate Professor of Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland; Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
This federal budget recognises AI can’t transform Australia’s economy if we don’t have the local tech, tools and expertise to implement it.
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- Monday, May 18, 2026