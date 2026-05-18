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Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Human Rights Lawyer Still in Jail One Year on

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ruth López. © El Diario de Hoy (Washington, DC) – The prominent anti-corruption lawyer Ruth López remains in pretrial detention in El Salvador with her case under judicial seal one year after her arrest, Human Rights Watch said today. Salvadoran authorities should guarantee López a prompt, open, and fair trial, lift the judicial secrecy on her case file, and allow her regular contact with her family and lawyers.López, 48, heads the Anti-Corruption Unit at Cristosal, one of Central America’s leading human rights organizations. She has investigated alleged corruption…


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