When we took 37 strangers into the urban bush, their loneliness began to ease
By Nerkez Opacin, Senior Research Fellow in Nature and People, The University of Melbourne
Katherine Johnson, Professor and Dean of School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Sarah Bekessy, Professor of Urban Ecology and Biodiversity, Industry Laureate Fellow, The University of Melbourne; RMIT University
Loneliness is common – and so is our alienation from nature. New research shows we can tackle both at the same time
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- Sunday, May 17, 2026