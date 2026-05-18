Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Nation gains in polls as budget is poorly received in Newspoll

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The budget is among the most worst rating since Newspoll started surveying people about it in 1988, but Labor remains ahead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Businesses need more than generic chatbots to benefit from AI. Will this budget help?
~ El Salvador: Human Rights Lawyer Still in Jail One Year on
~ Australian teens impacted by the social media ban are getting less news: new research
~ The government plans to tighten NDIS eligibility. Here’s what’s likely to change
~ Australia has had ‘game-changer’ budgets before. How does Chalmers’ stack up?
~ So your Year 12 student hasn’t decided what’s next. Here’s what to say – and what not to – about career planning
~ How looking through static can help people with a common degenerative disease see better
~ Indonesia says its giant sea wall will stop flooding. Is this climate adaptation or a costly folly?
~ Foreign-trained doctors sustain NZ’s health system – we weren’t always so welcoming
~ Your say: week beginning May 18
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter